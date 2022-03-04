CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Given a C$1.35 Price Target by Eight Capital Analysts

Eight Capital set a C$1.35 price objective on CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of CHAR Technologies stock opened at C$0.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.33 million and a P/E ratio of -9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.72. CHAR Technologies has a 52 week low of C$0.43 and a 52 week high of C$1.15.
CHAR Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
