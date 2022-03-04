AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of ANAB opened at $29.96 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.00 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.45.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,303,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

