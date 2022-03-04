United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

United Bankshares stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.25. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 572.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,820,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,379,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,647 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,256,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 590,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,440,000 after purchasing an additional 296,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

