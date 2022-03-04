Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Spin Master in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.18.

Spin Master stock opened at C$44.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$45.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$34.15 and a twelve month high of C$54.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.11.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

