Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Issued By Oppenheimer

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.69) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.76) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.09) EPS.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.19).

TPTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $27.62 on Thursday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $117.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.26. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 71,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,466,000 after buying an additional 32,589 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 100,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 50,416 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,218,000 after purchasing an additional 80,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

