Analysts Set Expectations for Vector Group Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vector Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vector Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

VGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

VGR opened at $11.41 on Thursday. Vector Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Vector Group by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 47,258 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

