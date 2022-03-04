Insider Selling: Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW) Insider Sells £85,541.25 in Stock

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Rating) insider Gary Morrison sold 114,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 75 ($1.01), for a total value of £85,541.25 ($114,774.25).

Shares of Hostelworld Group stock opened at GBX 71 ($0.95) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £83.43 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 77.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 77.16. Hostelworld Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 62 ($0.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 119.80 ($1.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Separately, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online hostel booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld brand. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

