Insider Selling: Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW) Insider Sells £85,541.25 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Rating) insider Gary Morrison sold 114,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 75 ($1.01), for a total value of £85,541.25 ($114,774.25).

Shares of Hostelworld Group stock opened at GBX 71 ($0.95) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £83.43 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 77.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 77.16. Hostelworld Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 62 ($0.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 119.80 ($1.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Separately, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Hostelworld Group (Get Rating)

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online hostel booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld brand. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hostelworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostelworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.