Joanne Carolyn Lake Buys 20,833 Shares of MTech Acquisition Corp. (LON:MTEC) Stock

MTech Acquisition Corp. (LON:MTEC – Get Rating) insider Joanne Carolyn Lake bought 20,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999.84 ($13,417.20).

Shares of MTech Acquisition stock opened at GBX 51 ($0.68) on Friday. MTech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of GBX 37.20 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 150 ($2.01). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 104.37. The company has a market cap of £75.52 million and a PE ratio of -102.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Get MTech Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated an “under review” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.28) price objective on shares of MTech Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday.

MTech Acquisition Corp. is a check company, which engages in the acquisition, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, and other similar business transaction. It intends to focus on businesses ancillary to the cannabis industry, with a particular sector including compliance, business intelligence, brand development, and media.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.