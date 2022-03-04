British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Tadeu Marroco Acquires 5 Shares

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) insider Tadeu Marroco bought 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,243 ($43.51) per share, for a total transaction of £162.15 ($217.56).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,177 ($42.63) per share, for a total transaction of £158.85 ($213.14).

On Wednesday, January 5th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,777 ($37.26) per share, for a total transaction of £138.85 ($186.30).

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 3,163 ($42.44) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,113 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,800.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($33.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,456.50 ($46.38). The company has a market capitalization of £72.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a GBX 54.45 ($0.73) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $53.90. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.72%.

Several brokerages have commented on BATS. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($43.61) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.33) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($50.99) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($44.28) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,400 ($45.62) to GBX 4,200 ($56.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,701.11 ($49.66).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

