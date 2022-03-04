Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Metro Bank PLC is a commercial bank which provides banking products and services to retail and institutional customers. The company offers current accounts, loans, mortgages, safe deposit boxes, cash management, private banking and debit and credit cards. Metro Bank PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 115 ($1.54) to GBX 135 ($1.81) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBNKF opened at $1.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. Metro Bank has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $1.98.

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

