Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GAIA. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

GAIA stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.23 million, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Gaia had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gaia will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gaia by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Gaia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,598,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gaia by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gaia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 575,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 64,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

