StockNews.com Lowers Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) to Hold

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENVA. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.
ENVA stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 8.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day moving average is $37.92. Enova International has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $47.88.
In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $300,038.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $63,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,134 shares of company stock worth $1,082,060 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Enova International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at $699,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.
Enova International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.
