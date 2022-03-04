StockNews.com Lowers Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) to Hold

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENVA. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

ENVA stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 8.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day moving average is $37.92. Enova International has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $47.88.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. Enova International had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $363.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enova International will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $300,038.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $63,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,134 shares of company stock worth $1,082,060 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Enova International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at $699,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

