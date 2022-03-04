Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Insider Douglas Hurt Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) insider Douglas Hurt purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,954 ($26.22) per share, with a total value of £29,310 ($39,326.45).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 1,912 ($25.65) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,052.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.06. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,813 ($24.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,703 ($36.27). The company has a market capitalization of £4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIK. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,460 ($33.01) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($33.01) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 2,800 ($37.57) to GBX 2,300 ($30.86) in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($37.57) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,585 ($34.68).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

