Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $84.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.30. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 811.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 88,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 78,870 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

