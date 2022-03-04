PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $128.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $124.74 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.40.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in PPG Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

