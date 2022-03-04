Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.11 billion and the lowest is $2.98 billion. Casey’s General Stores reported sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year sales of $12.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.22 billion to $12.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.59 billion to $14.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $188.84 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $176.95 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.93 and a 200-day moving average of $192.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 45.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth $1,012,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 79.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

