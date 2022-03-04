Brokerages Anticipate CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.17 Billion

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $75.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.50 billion and the lowest is $72.45 billion. CVS Health reported sales of $69.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year sales of $307.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $306.38 billion to $308.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $320.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $314.51 billion to $323.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

CVS stock opened at $104.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.52. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $137.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after buying an additional 8,235,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after buying an additional 4,645,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in CVS Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in CVS Health by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $689,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVS Health (CVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.