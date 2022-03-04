Brokerages Anticipate CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $75.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.50 billion and the lowest is $72.45 billion. CVS Health reported sales of $69.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year sales of $307.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $306.38 billion to $308.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $320.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $314.51 billion to $323.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

CVS stock opened at $104.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.52. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $137.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after buying an additional 8,235,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after buying an additional 4,645,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in CVS Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in CVS Health by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $689,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVS Health (CVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.