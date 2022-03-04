PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.63 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) will post $15.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.30 billion. PepsiCo reported sales of $14.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year sales of $82.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.81 billion to $82.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $85.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $85.05 billion to $86.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.19.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $163.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.78. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The firm has a market cap of $225.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

