LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.600-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50 billion-$2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion.LHC Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.100 EPS.

Shares of LHCG stock traded down $2.07 on Thursday, reaching $135.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,175. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.72. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded LHC Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LHC Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.40.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $718,452,000 after acquiring an additional 214,388 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,550,000 after acquiring an additional 90,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 89.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after acquiring an additional 50,117 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,425,000 after acquiring an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in LHC Group by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

