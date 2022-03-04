CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Stock Price Down 8.7%

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Rating) shares fell 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. 5,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 2,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
About CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CFN Enterprises (CNFN)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CFN Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CFN Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.