Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) were down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.23. Approximately 279,533 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRNOF shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Verano in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. reduced their price objective on shares of Verano from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verano presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

