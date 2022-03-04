Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Trading 6.9% Higher

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.61 and last traded at $5.61. 139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 625 ($8.39) to GBX 570 ($7.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Harbour Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

