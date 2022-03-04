Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 24,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 36,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48.

Wuhan General Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WUHN)

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc is a nutraceutical biotechnology company. It focuses on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of cannabidiol (CBD) and mushrooms based products under Dr. AnnaRx, Medspresso and Handcrafted Delights brands.

