Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.61 and last traded at $5.61. Approximately 139 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Harbour Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 625 ($8.39) to GBX 570 ($7.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harbour Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

