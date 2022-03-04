Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $545.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 465 ($6.24) to GBX 480 ($6.44) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BZLYF traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.70. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73. Beazley has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $6.92.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

