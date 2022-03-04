Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $545.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 465 ($6.24) to GBX 480 ($6.44) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BZLYF traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.70. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73. Beazley has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $6.92.

About Beazley (Get Rating)

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.