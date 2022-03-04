American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives $21.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.46.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Redburn Partners lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 18,981 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 216,155 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.86) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.
