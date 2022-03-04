Phantomx Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phantomx has a market cap of $26,071.31 and $102.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantomx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.84 or 0.00229332 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011559 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003276 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000768 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00033101 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

