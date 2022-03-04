Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several analysts have commented on SPXSF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

SPXSF stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.05. 193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.25. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of $153.90 and a 1-year high of $231.00.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

