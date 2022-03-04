Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.050-$8.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion.

Shares of NYSE:CW traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,209. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.44. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $156.83.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.98 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,024 shares of company stock worth $3,143,698 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright (Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.