Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.19 and last traded at $15.19. Approximately 505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Acadian Timber from C$18.75 to C$18.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.2336 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF)

Acadian Timber Corp. engages in the operation of timberland and supplies forest products. It operates through the following segments: New Brunswick Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. The firm owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick & Maine and provides timber services relating to timberlands in New Brunswick.

