Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Rating) shares rose 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 31,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a market capitalization of C$45.84 million and a P/E ratio of -77.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.32.

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba Project that consists of seven concessions located in the provinces of Bolivar and Los Rios, Ecuador.

