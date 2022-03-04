Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Rating) shares rose 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 31,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
The company has a market capitalization of C$45.84 million and a P/E ratio of -77.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.32.
About Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL)
