Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 125,487 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 153,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.36. The stock has a market cap of C$62.89 million and a P/E ratio of -7.88.
About Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC)
