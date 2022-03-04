Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) Trading Up 0.4%

Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN – Get Rating) was up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 23.60 ($0.32). Approximately 77,927 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 189,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.32).

The stock has a market capitalization of £42.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 5.12.

Wentworth Resources plc, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and other hydrocarbons. It owns interest in the Mnazi Bay concession totaling an area of approximately 756 square kilometers located in southern Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey, the United Kingdom.

