Telesites (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) Shares Down 4.8%

Telesites, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:TSSLF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 33,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92.

Telesites Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSSLF)

Telesites SAB de CV provides wireless telecommunications services. The firm’s solutions include infrastructure leasing and BTS site building. It constructs, install, maintain, operate and market various types of towers and other supporting structures and physical spaces and other non-electronic components for the installation of radiant radio equipment that make up its infrastructure sites, as well as providing other related services directly or indirectly related to the telecommunications sector.

