Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

BAP traded up $3.49 on Thursday, hitting $156.00. 451,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,669. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $88.67 and a twelve month high of $160.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 828.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,140,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,670 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 3,308.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 962,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,521,000 after acquiring an additional 934,491 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,896,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,628,000 after acquiring an additional 834,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 5,635.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 493,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,268,000 after acquiring an additional 485,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 74.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 912,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,264,000 after buying an additional 388,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

