Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.63.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
BAP traded up $3.49 on Thursday, hitting $156.00. 451,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,669. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $88.67 and a twelve month high of $160.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.71.
Credicorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.
