Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.93.

VVNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,710,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,848,000 after buying an additional 52,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after buying an additional 311,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,768,000 after buying an additional 565,600 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,301,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after buying an additional 441,073 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,916,000 after purchasing an additional 148,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVNT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 366,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,360. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.63. Vivint Smart Home has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $16.76.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

