Polis (POLIS) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.25 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One Polis coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000554 BTC on major exchanges. Polis has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $2,799.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polis has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Polis

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

