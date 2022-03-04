Insider Selling: KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Insider Sells 3,080 Shares of Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $20,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Keefer Mcgovern Lehner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 3,080 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $16,632.00.

Shares of KLXE traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.55. 4,569,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,805. The stock has a market cap of $88.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $18.97.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($1.64). The business had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 835.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -11.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in KLX Energy Services in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in KLX Energy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in KLX Energy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KLX Energy Services by 58.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 27,238 shares in the last quarter. 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty boosted their price objective on KLX Energy Services from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

