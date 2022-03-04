Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.776-$7.084 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sleep Number also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.400 EPS.

Shares of SNBR stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.91. The company had a trading volume of 470,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,545. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $55.18 and a twelve month high of $150.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.91.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNBR. Wedbush cut their price target on Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.25.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 11.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 33.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

