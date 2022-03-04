Financial Analysis: GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) vs. SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of GlobalFoundries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of SiTime shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of SiTime shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GlobalFoundries and SiTime’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlobalFoundries $6.59 billion 5.05 -$254.00 million N/A N/A SiTime $218.81 million 17.86 $32.28 million $1.46 128.50

SiTime has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GlobalFoundries.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for GlobalFoundries and SiTime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlobalFoundries 0 1 14 0 2.93 SiTime 0 0 5 0 3.00

GlobalFoundries presently has a consensus target price of $81.07, indicating a potential upside of 29.75%. SiTime has a consensus target price of $306.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.10%. Given SiTime’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SiTime is more favorable than GlobalFoundries.

Profitability

This table compares GlobalFoundries and SiTime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlobalFoundries N/A N/A N/A SiTime 14.75% 8.29% 7.58%

Summary

SiTime beats GlobalFoundries on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GlobalFoundries (Get Rating)

GlobalFoundries Inc. is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc. is based in MALTA, N.Y.

About SiTime (Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense. It offers its products through distributors and resellers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. SiTime Corporation was formerly a subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation.

