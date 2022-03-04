Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33 billion-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.40 billion.Grocery Outlet also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.92-0.97 EPS.

Shares of GO traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.01. 1,436,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of -0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.96.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Grocery Outlet from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.40.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $161,420. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 189.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after purchasing an additional 515,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,483,000 after acquiring an additional 368,445 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,880,000 after acquiring an additional 196,730 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 967.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 126,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 97,940 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

