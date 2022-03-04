Neutrino Token (NSBT) One Day Volume Hits $122,174.00

Neutrino Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One Neutrino Token coin can currently be purchased for $22.60 or 0.00054649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino Token has a market cap of $57.13 million and $122,174.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neutrino Token has traded up 48% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00041895 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,719.12 or 0.06574789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,274.56 or 0.99801389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00045476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00046522 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00026995 BTC.

Neutrino Token Coin Profile

Neutrino Token’s launch date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 2,527,852 coins. Neutrino Token’s official message board is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news . Neutrino Token’s official website is neutrino.at . Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

