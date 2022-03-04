8PAY Trading Up 33.6% This Week (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 8PAY has traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and $734,330.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00041895 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,719.12 or 0.06574789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,274.56 or 0.99801389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00045476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00046522 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00026995 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

