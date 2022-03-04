AEW UK REIT (LON:AEWU) Stock Price Down 0.3%

AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 113.80 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 114.40 ($1.53). Approximately 423,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 700,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.80 ($1.54).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AEW UK REIT in a report on Monday, December 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 114.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 110.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £181.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. AEW UK REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

AEW UK REIT Company Profile (LON:AEWU)

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than Â£15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015, raising Â£100.5m.

