Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Trading Up 4.5%

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX – Get Rating) shares were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 132,516 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 103,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The company has a market cap of C$53.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.51.

About Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX)

Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, lead, silver, and nickel deposits. Its flagship project is the Wawa Gold Project that consists of 34 unpatented and mining claims and 164 patented and leased mining claims covering an area of 5,582 contiguous hectares located to the east of the Town of Wawa in northern Ontario.

