Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Shares Down 0.4%

Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €152.25 ($171.07) and last traded at €157.05 ($176.46). 202,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €157.75 ($177.25).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($235.96) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €198.00 ($222.47) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($207.87) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($221.35) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($230.34) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannover Rück currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €183.19 ($205.83).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €170.78 and a 200 day moving average of €162.35.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.