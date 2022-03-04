Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Will Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.56. Eaton posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year earnings of $7.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $7.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Eaton by 33,085.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 95,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 95,285 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 531,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,608,000 after buying an additional 105,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,861,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,528. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $131.46 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.93%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

