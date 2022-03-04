Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Trading Up 9.7%

Shares of Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Rating) were up 9.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.12 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 7.95 ($0.11). Approximately 1,063,055 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 587,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.10).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 31.18 and a quick ratio of 31.18. The company has a market capitalization of £20.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.51.
About Jangada Mines (LON:JAN)
Read More
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Jangada Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jangada Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.