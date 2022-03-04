Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Trading Up 9.7%

Shares of Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Rating) were up 9.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.12 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 7.95 ($0.11). Approximately 1,063,055 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 587,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 31.18 and a quick ratio of 31.18. The company has a market capitalization of £20.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.51.

About Jangada Mines (LON:JAN)

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiary, Pedra Branca do Brasil Mineracao S/A engages in the exploration and development of platinum group metal (PGM) assets in South America. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, copper, gold, and chrome, as well as vanadium. The company primarily holds an interest in the Pedra Branca PGM project that includes 3 mining licenses and 44 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 55,000 hectares located in the northeast of Brazil.

