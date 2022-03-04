Insider Buying: ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) Director Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) Director Michael R. Niggli acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GWH traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 410,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,145. ESS Tech Inc has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $18,306,000. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $411,310,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $1,030,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

GWH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ESS Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ESS Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

About ESS Tech

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

