Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) CEO Buys $243,287.20 in Stock

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor bought 12,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $243,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Stoneridge stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.38. 145,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.71 million, a P/E ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.63.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Stoneridge’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in Stoneridge by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,919,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,371 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Stoneridge by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,765,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,004,000 after purchasing an additional 584,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stoneridge by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,383,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,826,000 after purchasing an additional 30,416 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in Stoneridge by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,246,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,606,000 after purchasing an additional 143,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Stoneridge by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,227,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59,422 shares in the last quarter.

About Stoneridge (Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.